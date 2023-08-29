East Central, Moeller football teams prepare to meet for a fourth consecutive season

ST. LEON, Ind. — Friday night features an intriguing Ohio vs. Indiana matchup Friday night at East Central High School.

Undefeated East Central (2-0) plays host to Moeller (1-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Trojan Field in the sixth meeting between the storied programs. It is the WCPO 9 Game of the Week.

The WCPO High School Insider Podcast spoke with Trojans coach Jake Meiners along with senior running back Josh Ringer and senior linebacker Brayden Rouse.

East Central, the reigning Indiana Class 4A state champion, has outscored its opponents 84-14 the first two weeks.

Moeller defeated Fort Wayne (Ind.) Bishop Dwenger 57-0 on Aug. 25. It was the Crusaders' largest margin of victory since September 2019 when Moeller defeated Lexington Lafayette 68-7.

This Friday night is the fourth consecutive season Moeller and East Central have scheduled a regular-season game. Moeller won the past two meetings and the Trojans won the 2020 game. The teams plan to play again in 2024.

East Central athletic director Kevin Moore said he expects a very large crowd Friday night. The seating capacity is 4,500 and many fans line the fence to watch the game.

"East Central should be a true road test," Moeller coach Bert Bathiany said. "It is a great environment, a proud football tradition."

Both teams have potential Mr. Football candidates in their respective states.

East Central senior running back Josh Ringer, a Miami University verbal commit, has 4,100 yards rushing which is fourth-most in program history, according to East Central statistician Andrew Shaver. Ringer needs six more rushing touchdowns for the most rushing touchdowns in school history, according to Shaver.

Moeller senior running back Jordan Marshall, a Michigan verbal commit, was an Ohio Mr. Football finalist in 2022. Marshall had a rushing and a receiving touchdown in last week's victory. He scored four touchdowns in Moeller's season-opening loss to Indianapolis Ben Davis Aug. 18.

