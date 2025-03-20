Community celebrates Aiken High School boys hoops with send-off to program's first-ever state final

CINCINNATI — The Aiken boys basketball team is gearing up for their big moment as they head to Dayton for the Division III state final. With unmatched community support and a stellar performance throughout the season, the Falcons are ready to make their mark.

“It’s more than just basketball,” head coach Derrell Black said. “The kids have pride now, saying they go to Aiken High School. It has already made a good impact — win or lose, the kids and culture have changed because of the winning ways of the basketball program.”

The "Belmont Boyz" are playing against Louisville at University of Dayton Arena 1 p.m. Friday. The team has only lost one game all season and is one of three Cincinnati boys basketball teams to be regional champions.

“We had a great season, as Principal Votaw said, one of the best in CPS history,” said Joshua Hardin, Cincinnati Public School's athletic director. If the Aiken boys basketball team win, this will be the first time the school has won in history.

Aiken alumni, faculty and community members rallied around the team during their send-off Thursday as the band marched around the school with the team, chanting "Swoop," with hopes the team will bring the trophy home.

A slide presentation was also shown at the event remarks from parents, athletes and local leaders like Mayor Aftab Pureval.

“It’s a joy to see them excel, not only on the court but in the classroom as well,” said CPS Superintendent Shauna Murphy. “They have a collective GPA of 3.3, and that brings me so much joy.”

For many players, this experience is life-changing. They tell WCPO 9 they thank the community for their support and plan to win for the city.

“I feel like me and the guys locked in right now — going to go get the trophy and bring it home," said point guard James Burnett Jr.