PD: Arrests made after roughly 400 juveniles set off fireworks at annual Red, White & Blue Ash celebration

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Roughly "400 unaccompanied youth" set off fireworks at the annual MadTree Red, White & Blue Ash celebration, leading to several arrests, the Blue Ash Police Department said.

The large group of juveniles set off fireworks numerous times throughout the party, mostly around their own group, police said. Police said they were "intentionally causing panic."

While police have not specified exactly how many juveniles were taken into custody, they did say one was charged with assault on a police officer after a Blue Ash Police officer was burned in the leg by one of the fireworks. That officer was treated and released from the hospital, police said.

Police said they have not received any other reports of injuries caused by the fireworks.

"We understand this was a scary situation for many, and we hear you," said Blue Ash Police Chief Roger Pohlman. "It was an unfolding situation, and our officers worked quickly to apprehend the individuals involved."

Pohlman said Blue Ash Police will review its security protocols to "ensure the safety and well-being of attendees and our officers," as they do with all events.

Police said there were 110 officers on duty at Red, White & Blue Ash. They said this includes officials from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, SWAT, a drone team and several other agencies from around the region.

Police said they are continuing to gether information about the incident and what happened.

Anyone with information that could help in Blue Ash Police's investigation, is asked to contact the department at 513-745-8555.