Shooting near Smale Park injures three

CINCINNATI — A shooting near Smale Park at The Banks has injured three people, according to Lt. Cunningham of the Cincinnati Police Department.

The shooting happened at approximately 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning on East Mehring Way, near Smale Park and the Walnut Street steps.

Police believe that it began as a fight that resulted in shots being fired.

Three people sustained non-life-threatening injuries: a 17-year-old female and 19- and 20-year-old males.

The investigation is ongoing.

