Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Westwood

CINCINNATI, Ohio — A pedestrian was hit and seriously injured by a car Friday night, according to a release from the Cincinnati Police Department.

At approximately 10:14 p.m. on Friday, CPD's Traffic Unit responded to the 3000 block of Montana Avenue for reports of a crash.

A 25-year-old man was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Trax eastbound on Montana Avenue when he struck a male pedestrian on the road.

The pedestrian sustained serious injuries and was transported by the Cincinnati Fire Department to UC Medical Center.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was not injured. He remained on scene.

Excessive speed is not being investigated as a factor in the crash, the release said. Impairment is being investigated as a factor.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact the Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

