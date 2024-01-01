De'Jah Gross

Email Address: dejah.gross@wcpo.com

Phone: (513) 919-3180

When did you start working here? August 2024

Where else have you worked? Before joining WCPO, I worked as an MMJ, Weekday Evening Anchor, and Producer at WETM 18 News in Elmira, New York.

Where did you go to college? Hofstra University in Long Island, New York. HOFSTRA PRIDE!

What are you most proud of when it comes to your work?

Connecting with people in the community and making an impact through my work are my main goals. I decided to become a journalist to help communities like the one I came from in Baltimore, Maryland. I thrive on being able to use my platform to highlight the achievements, challenges, and contributions of under-represented areas. The one thing I enjoy about being a journalist is the bonds you make in the office and outside in the field when coming across people from all walks of life.

What are you most proud of in your own life?

Staying true to myself, following my dreams, and having faith along the way, I am proud to have accomplished many of my personal goals in such a short period of time. I am very grateful for the amazing support system of my family, friends, and mentors around me. Attending school and landing my first job in New York was a goal of mine since middle school. If you had told me years ago that I would be moving to the Midwest, I wouldn’t have believed you! But this East Coast gal is loving the Queen City!

What do you love about living in the Tri-State?

I'm thrilled to explore more of the Tri-State! So far, I've enjoyed the parks, food (fellow foodie here), and all the exciting downtown activities. I can't wait for more adventures! I’m also looking forward to connecting with my sorority sisters (Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc), fellow NABJ members, and I’m happy to have family nearby.

All-Time favorites:

Apps I can't live without: Instagram, YouTube, Apple Music (I love a good playlist!), and Maps

Food? Jamaican and Asian Cuisine

Drink? I love Boba Tea!

Music? HER, Beyoncé, Partynextdoor, Kaytranada, Cleo Sol, Snoh Aalegra, and Giveon

TV Shows: Love Island USA, Scandal, Bones, Amazon Prime Fallout (I was once a Costumes Production Assistant on this show), Stranger Things, Supernatural, S.W.A.T, Prison Break, Money Heist

Movies: Love Jones, Honey, Save the Last Dance, Set It Off, Poetic Justice and all Marvel!

Sports: Baltimore Ravens! (but it’s all love for the Bengals, haha)