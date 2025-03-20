'Best game of your life' | Aiken boys basketball team preparing for first state final

CINCINNATI — The handwritten sign that says “2025 state champs” is still in the Aiken High School boys basketball locker room.

The Falcons hope there are less than 24 hours before fulfilling that goal. Aiken created the sign on the first day of practice Nov. 1. Since then, it’s a daily reminder of Aiken’s ultimate goal Friday in Dayton — a state championship.

“One more to give it everything you’ve got,” Aiken coach Derrell Black said before Wednesday’s practice.

Aiken (27-1) plays Louisville (23-5) in the Division III state final at 1 p.m. Friday at University of Dayton Arena. It’s the first state final appearance for Aiken since the program started in 1964.

“I don’t want to make the moment too big for the coaching staff and the players,” Black said. “Just want to treat it as another basketball game. But, you get a chance to be victorious Friday it becomes a lot bigger. That’s just the mindset. Staying level-headed.”

Black, in his fourth season as a head coach, said he reached out to some Greater Cincinnati coaching colleagues this week in preparation for the state final. That includes Purcell Marian girls basketball coach Jamar Mosley, who just led the Cavaliers to their fourth consecutive state championship and fifth consecutive state Final Four overall.

Black and Mosley were teammates all four years at Hughes before graduating in 2009. The friends played one year of college basketball together at Trine University, too.

“Just trying to get some advice and things like that – even as far as how is the media timeout? All the things you kind of hear about over those meetings going into this last game,” Black said. “Just making sure that we get as much information as possible so we can try to go out here and make it as normal of a game as possible.”

This week is anything but normal for the 14 state finalists. Seven state championship games are scheduled over Friday and Saturday at UD Arena.

“I’m excited,” Aiken senior Daeshawn Richardson said. “I never got to play in such a big game. So it’s just exciting to want to play in the best game of your life.”

Aiken hosted a sendoff for the team early Thursday afternoon. The team planned to practice at Kettering Fairmont in preparation for Friday.

“It’s just a great buzz around here,” Black said.

Aiken, ranked No. 6 in the MaxPreps Ohio rankings (regardless of division), is led by several players including senior guard Jaiden Arnold (Purdue Fort Wayne signee) who averages 19.6 points, 4.7 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 steals.

Senior guard James Burnett Jr. scored 16 points to go along with five rebounds and three steals in the state semifinal win over Sandusky at Wright State. Senior guard Antonio Hutcherson Jr. scored 14 points and had six rebounds.

Louisville, a Stark County program, is also making its first state final appearance in program history. The Leopards have eight seniors. Louisville, ranked No. 8 in the MaxPreps Ohio rankings, rallied to defeat Garfield Heights in a state semifinal in Canton last weekend.

Aiken has rallied in five consecutive games during the postseason tournament. But, the Falcons don’t want a repeat situation Friday afternoon.

“I think this is a team we can’t afford to get down to in the first half,” Black said. “They can shoot it well. Well-coached. They’ve been together for forever.”

Black said the key to Friday is to have a successful start in the first quarter at UD Arena.

“Just making sure that we stay focused,” Black said. “Embrace the moment; embrace the challenges but try to start fast and keep a lead. Rely on our guys to be special like they’ve always been this postseason.”

