Colerain High School set to announce the new head football coach on Monday

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Colerain High School is scheduled to announce its new head football coach at noon Monday in the auditorium, athletic director Matt Stoinoff announced Friday afternoon.

Northwest Local School District superintendent Darrell Yater will start the press conference followed by Stoinoff's formal introduction of the new football coach.

Colerain completed interviews with candidates this week after the school had an estimated 82 individuals who either applied or expressed interest by mid-December.

The new coach will succeed former Colerain coach Shawn Cutright, who stepped down on Dec. 1 in order to spend more time with his family.

Cutright had a 26-18 record as the Colerain head coach the past four seasons including four consecutive playoff appearances.

Cutright, who arrived at Colerain in 2005, earned a 181-43 career record at the Greater Miami Conference program including his time as an assistant coach and defensive coordinator.

Colerain is scheduled to open the 2023 season at La Salle as part of a home-and-home contract between the two schools that was announced this past April. Colerain (4-7 in 2022) has four consecutive postseason appearances.

All media is invited to the Monday press conference with a reservation made with Stoinoff at mstoinoff@nwlsd.org.

The school will have a parent meeting later next week with the new coach and that day and time will be announced later.

