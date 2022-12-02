Colerain High School football coach Shawn Cutright steps down after four seasons

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Colerain High School head football coach Shawn Cutright has stepped down from the position, according to Colerain athletic director Matt Stoinoff.

"It was a family decision," Stoinoff said. "He is going to explore new adventures."

Colerain High School posted the head football coaching position opportunity shortly before 8 a.m. Friday.

Cutright coached the Cardinals for the past four seasons. Colerain had a 26-18 record the past four years and qualified for the postseason in each of those years.

Colerain was 11-2 and a Division I regional finalist in 2019. The Cardinals were 6-3 during the shortened 2020 season and a regional semifinalist. Colerain had a 5-6 record in 2021 and was 4-7 this season.

Cutright was named the Colerain coach in December 2018. He was the Cardinals' defensive coordinator the past 11 years prior to taking over as head coach. He succeeded Tom Bolden, who left in December 2018 to become the Lakota West head coach.

During Cutright's tenure as defensive coordinator, Colerain earned 120 wins, 11 consecutive Greater Miami Conference titles, 10 playoff appearances, three regional titles and the 2018 state runner-up finish. The Cardinals allowed just 16 touchdowns in 15 games during the 2018 season.

Cutright, a West Virginia native, joined the Colerain staff in 2005 under then-head coach Kerry Coombs. Cutright was promoted to defensive coordinator by Bolden.

Prior to Colerain, he was previously a defensive coordinator for Northside High School in Jacksonville, North Carolina. He was also the varsity baseball coach (2003-05). Prior to that, he coached football, boys' basketball and softball at Franklin High School.

