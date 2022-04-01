Colerain, La Salle announce a new two-year football contract for 2023 and 2024

CINCINNATI — Colerain High School and La Salle High School announced a renewal of a football contract for the 2023 and 2024 seasons on Friday morning.

“We are thrilled to renew the rivalry between two distinguished Cincinnati high school football programs, rich in history that are just separated by 3.9 miles,” Colerain football coach Shawn Cutright said.

La Salle, a Division II program plays at Colerain, a Division I program, in the 2022 season opener in August. The schools will continue to play Week 1 starting in 2023 at La Salle and then in 2024 at Colerain.

"After discussions with athletic director Matt Stoinoff from Colerain, we felt it was a great fit and opportunity for all involved to renew the football games for the 2023 and 2024 seasons,” La Salle athletic director Brian Meyer said. “This matchup provides a great chance for our communities to come together and watch some of the best football in Ohio.”

La Salle won the 2021 season opener 20-14 against visiting Colerain.

"We strive to play the best teams in our city, region, and state,” La Salle coach Pat McLaughlin said. “Colerain is one of them.”

Colerain athletic director Matt Stoinoff said the entire school looks forward to the matchup against La Salle each season.

"We couldn't be more excited to play against a great opponent," Stoinoff said.

Colerain and La Salle resumed its rivalry in 2014 after the teams hadn't played each other since 2004. The teams met from 2014 to 2018 and then again in 2021.

Colerain leads the all-time series 14-11, according to the Colerain athletic department. That includes the only postseason game - in 2003 - in which Colerain won.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association football regular season begins the week of Aug. 15 with the first Friday night being Aug. 19. The regular season concludes Oct. 22 and the playoff qualifiers are announced Oct. 23.

