Cincinnati Country Day senior RB Lee Thomas has 'unbelievable' season opener

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Country Day senior Lee Thomas had a season opener he won’t ever forget Friday night.

Thomas had unofficially 35 carries for 380 yards and scored six touchdowns in the Nighthawks’ 65-27 win over host Summit Country Day in Week 1 of the high school football season.

“I’m a little drained but honestly I’m ready to go back to work (Saturday morning) in the weight room,” Thomas told the school’s social media account.

It was the second straight season the Nighthawks defeated the Silver Knights in the season opener. The game is for the Country Day Cup.

Thomas has earned a memorable football career with the program. He had 44 rushing touchdowns in his career entering Friday night, including 26 last season in which he rushed for 1,503 yards.

The season opener showed again why he is such a talented player for the Nighthawks.

“He was unbelievable,” said Greg Ross, Cincinnati Country Day's assistant athletic director.

Cincinnati Country Day has plenty of momentum after being 12-1 and a Division VI regional semifinalist in 2023.

Thomas is part of a large senior class that has returned from last year’s successful team. There is a good deal of optimism.

“We’re going to state,” Thomas said. “We’re going all the way.”

Cincinnati Country Day (1-0) plays host to Blanchester (0-1) Aug. 30.

Strong start

Winton Woods traveled to Springfield and defeated the Wildcats 16-6. Springfield has been a Division I state runner-up for three consecutive seasons. Friday night marked the first game for Winton Woods as a Division I program since 2004. Winton Woods moved from Division II to Division I due to the Ohio High School Athletic Association competitive balance formula.

Winton Woods coach Chad Murphy said he was proud of the effort on both sides of the football which led to the victory over a “great program.”

Friday night was the first game of a home-and-home agreement that was announced this past December. Winton Woods plays host to Springfield in Week 1 of the 2025 season.

Middies earn road win

Middletown coach Kali Jones won his debut with the Middies in a 28-18 victory at Troy.

“I told people we are ahead of schedule,” Jones said. “We’re moving in the right direction.”

Jones is committed to turning around the Middletown program in his first season as the head coach. He’s establishing a significant foundation early this season.

He returned home from the game around 1:15 a.m. Saturday and returned to the home field at 7:30 a.m. to coach in the Middletown junior varsity game while calling the offensive plays. The junior varsity team had a 10 a.m. kickoff. The junior varsity team won 36-0 Saturday morning.

Jones said it's all part of the duties of creating a successful formula. The varsity players are learning how to execute at a significant level and learning to finish games in a strong way.

Middletown (1-0) plays host to Oak Hills (1-0) Aug. 30 to open up the Greater Miami Conference schedule.

“We’re excited and ready to embrace the challenge,” Jones said. “I’m excited. The city is excited.”

Game-winning field goal at Oak Hills

Senior Jaxson Dorsel made a 34-yard field goal as time expired to lift Oak Hills past Turpin 34-31.

“Dorsel has worked so hard the last two years and truly deserved that moment,” Oak Hills coach Justin Roden said. “He is relatively new coming to football and kicking. He is super dedicated to his craft.”

Dorsel is a former soccer player who decided to focus on kicking last season. He is also involved in theater and is among the top students of his class academically.

“Just a perfect example of a young man earning his moment,” Roden said.

Hailey Roden Oak Hills senior Jaxson Dorsel made the game-winning field goal as time expired to give the Highlanders a 34-31 win over visiting Turpin on Friday night.

Roden said the Highlanders discussed the ability to embrace wins and understand how difficult they are to earn.

“Honestly, in the past we have lost games like this,” Roden said. “It’s a byproduct of a constantly growing culture.”

Memorable victory

West Clermont's Ben Moorman won his head coaching debut as the Wolves defeated host Mount Healthy 20-18.

“It’s great,” said Moorman, who was named the head coach this past December. “Mount Healthy — they’re really good. Our kids played really well. Our kids handled the pressure and I was really proud of them for that.”

Moorman has brought 12 years of coaching and playing experience to West Clermont, where he previously served as a position coach and defensive coordinator.

Moorman said he has the game ball from Friday night at his home and was able to take some memorable photos with his family after the game. The players celebrated with Moorman after the win.

“They were all pumped for me,” Moorman said. “We’ve got a really good group of kids. They were excited.”

Losing streaks snapped

New Miami joined Walnut Hillsin snapping significant losing streaks Friday night. Walnut Hills snapped a 27-game streak with a 30-8 win over visiting Western Hills.

New Miami defeated visiting Gamble Montessori 14-8 to snap a 21-game losing streak. It was New Miami’s first win since a 22-6 victory over visiting Miami Valley Christian Academy on Oct. 8, 2021.

“I’m so proud of our kids especially our seniors who haven’t had an opportunity to celebrate many wins as a payoff for all their hard work over the years,” New Miami athletic director Eric Hayes said. “Truly a great feeling to see the joy and celebration from our kids after the win as they’ve earned it and deserved it. Coach (Chris) Fogle has done a tremendous job building a strong program and we hope to carry that positive Week 1 momentum into next week.”

New Miami (1-0) plays at Manchester (1-0) Aug. 30.

Extra points



Milford coach Tom Grippa has 52 wins with the program and is expected to pass Jim Prather as the all-time winningest coach in Milford High School football history. Prather had 53 wins from 1984-1996. Milford defeated Edgewood 33-8 Friday night. Senior wide receiver Caden Bailey had 10 receptions for 155 yards and three touchdowns. Senior quarterback Luke Brand was 17 of 22 passing for 264 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for a touchdown.

Kings had 627 yards of total offense in a 42-7 win over visiting Sycamore.

Williamsburg defeated Purcell Marian 35-28. Williamsburg rallied from 28-27 deficit with 1:15 left in the game.

Ryle defeated Covington Catholic 30-14 for the Raiders’ first victory over the Colonels since 2016. LinkNKY wrote about this game.

La Salle defeated Colerain for a fourth consecutive season opener. The Lancers defeated the Cardinals 20-7.

Badin plays Hamilton Saturday night at Fairfield Alumni Stadium. It is the second meeting between the programs since the 2000 season. Badin won 18-0 in the 2023 season opener.

