Cincinnati Reds' Tuesday night game against Red Sox suspended due to rain

BOSTON — The Cincinnati Reds' Tuesday night game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park has been suspended due to rain, the Red Sox announced on social media.

The game went into a weather delay at the top of the fourth inning, with the Reds down 1-2. The game will continue from the top of the fourth inning Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.

Anyone with tickets for Tuesday's game will be able to go to Wednesday's makeup. The two teams' series finale game set will still take place Wednesday at 7:10 p.m.

Boston clamored Cincinnati 13-6 on Monday night in game one of the three-game series.

The game saw Reds pitching phenom Chase Burns put up a miserable follow-up performance to his debut for Cincinnati. In his debut, the 22-year-old became the first starting pitcher in the expansion era to strike out the first five big league hitters he faced. On Monday, Burns was tagged for seven runs, five earned and got only one out before he was pulled out of the first inning.

After the Reds finish their series in Boston, they continue on the road to face the Philadelphia Phillies in a three-game series. They're back in Great American Ball Park on Monday, July 7, against the Miami Marlins.