West Clermont High School names Ben Moorman its new head football coach

Eastern Cincinnati Conference team names defensive coordinator as head coach
Jim Kearns
West Clermont High School named Ben Moorman as its new head football coach on Monday night.
Posted at 10:10 PM, Dec 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-11 22:10:26-05

BATAVIA, Ohio — West Clermont High School named Ben Moorman as its next head football coach Monday night.

Moorman brings 12 years of coaching and playing experience to West Clermont, where he has served as a position coach and defensive coordinator.

He succeeds former West Clermont head coach Nate Mahon, who stepped down from the position in October after being the head coach since February 2022.

Moorman, a Mount St. Joseph University graduate, was a wide receiver and kicker on the MSJ football team and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in special education.

After graduation, Moorman started his coaching career at Moeller, where he spent three years as a varsity assistant coach and junior varsity head coach. He helped to lead Moeller to a Greater Catholic League South division title.

After leaving Moeller, Moorman went to Loveland and served as the defensive backs coach. Before West Clermont, Moorman was the Madeira defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach.

Moorman is a West Clermont intervention specialist and resides in the community with his wife, Amber, and three children, Ellie (10 years old), Jack (5) and Will (4).

