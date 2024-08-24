'Big first step'| Walnut Hills football team snaps 27-game losing streak

CINCINNATI — The Walnut Hills High School football team ended its 27-game losing streak Friday night with a 30-8 win over visiting Western Hills.

Euphoria ensued after the game. The Walnut Hills football students rushed the field at Marx Stadium. The players poured Gatorade on Eagles coach G. Benjamin Myles.

“It was crazy,” Myles said.

Myles said it was a memorable moment for the program and school community. It also represented an opportunity to build momentum for the rest of this season.

Walnut Hills had two straight 0-10 seasons in 2023 and 2022. Its most recent win prior to Friday night was a 27-21 victory at Little Miami on Sept. 10, 2021.

Several players stepped up for the Eagles Friday night. Junior Ty Austin rushed for more than 100 yards and a touchdown, according to Myles. Junior quarterback Will Rivers threw for more than 270 yards and three touchdowns.

The defense did its job and forced nine turnovers.

Senior linebacker Jared Ross had 10 tackles and three forced fumbles. Safety DaShaun Hoskins had seven tackles. Senior defensive lineman Donovan Gayle was double-teamed throughout the game which gave his teammates the opportunities to make plays.

Myles, who teaches Advanced Placement African-American studies and history at the school, said Friday night was a “big first step” for turning the football program around. He believes Walnut Hills can be “special in every aspect” academically and athletically.

Myles spoke after midnight Friday night and said the team will turn its attention to preparing for Milford with the team making plans to meet at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Milford is the reigning Eastern Cincinnati Conference champion and plays at Walnut Hills Aug. 30.

Myles said the goal won’t change each week even if the Eagles are in the win column of the standings. It is simply to go 1-0 each Friday night.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter