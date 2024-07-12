Watch Now
Middletown football program making significant progress under a new head coach

Former Withrow football coach Kali Jones raising expectations with Middies
Posted at 8:37 AM, Jul 12, 2024

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Middletown senior wide receiver Chandler Shields feels a different vibe around Barnitz Stadium this summer.

“It’s been tougher than normal trying to get everybody up to the new system and everything up to a different part that we’ve never been at,” Shields said.

"Us as a program we’ve been more locked in, more different. Everybody looks stronger, faster, more locked in, more focused.”

Middletown (3-8, 2-7 Greater Miami Conference in 2023) hasn’t won a Greater Miami Conference championship since 2010. The Middies lost six consecutive games to conclude the 2023 season. Middletown has won just three games in each of the past two seasons.

And yet there is a new confidence with the group, which is led by new head coach Kali Jones, formerly of Withrow.

“We have embraced the building process,” Jones said. “That process is all about stacking good days, great days and we’ve been doing that. So I would say that we’re a little ahead of schedule.”

Jones has brought changes to the program and the players have taken notice.

“Middletown traditionally is a blue-collar city,” Jones said. “And that’s the type of feel that we’re building back in the program. Blue collar, hardworking, tough-nosed individuals.”

Jones led Withrow to the Division II regional final and a school-record 12 wins last season. He’s brought a mentality of fast, physical and tough football to the Middies, raising expectations in the process.

“With us mixing in those attributes with the players that we have I think we’re going to attain those goals and I think we’re going to shock some people in the area,” Jones said.

Jones likes the coaching staff personnel, too. He’s brought some coaches from Withrow including offensive coordinator Brian Blevins. He retained Middletown assistant coaches Jalin Marshall (special teams coordinator/assistant head coach) and Artrell Hawkins (defensive backs).

Former Michigan player and Huber Heights Wayne assistant coach Tyree Kinnel is the Middletown defensive coordinator.

 “I think we probably have one of the best staffs in Southwest Ohio,” Jones said. “I think we got a rock star coaching staff.”

With the instruction from those coaches and talent at several positions, Shields and his teammates are discussing significant goals this season.

“We’re coming for it all,” Shields said. “Our goal this year is to win the league and I feel like we’ve got a great chance and we will win the league this year.”

There is plenty of anticipation for the season opener Aug. 23 at Troy. Middletown plays host to Oak Hills on Aug. 30. The players and coaches want to bring the ‘Middie Magic’ back to Middletown football.

“Just been trusting the process, believing in each other,” senior wide receiver/defensive back Max Johnson said. “We’ve got the guys to do it. Now, we’ve got to put it out there and let everybody see.”

WNBA player will star on cover of popular NBA 2K game for first time ever
UConn men's basketball coach Dan Hurley re-signs with Huskies after turning down Lakers job
DraftKings fined $100,000 by New Jersey gambling regulators over inaccurate data
'Filled to the brim': Family frustrated over seating at Savannah Bananas game
Hot dog champ Miki Sudo feeling 'extra round' 1 day after setting record
Miki Sudo sets new record in Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest victory
16-year-old to become youngest male U.S. Olympic runner ever
