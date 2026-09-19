'Huge deal' | Princeton grad Kelsey Mitchell earns WNBA season scoring record

CINCINNATI — Kelsey Mitchell has reached yet another significant career milestone.

The 2014 Princeton High School graduate set the WNBA season scoring record Friday night as the Indiana Fever defeated host Toronto 103-85.

“Kelsey is playing the best basketball of her career,” former Princeton girls basketball coach Jill Phillips told WCPO 9 Sports. “She has earned this accomplishment through all of her hard work and perseverance. No one is more talented or has her work ethic which has translated into her success. I am so proud of her as is the entire Princeton community.”

Mitchell, a former Ohio State star, scored 33 points in that Friday night game. Mitchell has scored 1,034 points this season. She has scored at least 20 points for 25 consecutive games – extending her WNBA record.

“Just super excited for her,” Fever guard Caitlin Clark said. “I don’t think people realize what she’s done this year and how insane it’s been. It’s probably not talked about enough especially in my opinion. For her to score the ball consistently every single night and the clip she’s doing it, how efficient she’s doing it – it’s ridiculous. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

With a 3-pointer in the third quarter Friday night, Mitchell surpassed A'ja Wilson's 1,021 points in 2024 to set the new WNBA single-season scoring record, according to the Associated Press.

"What Kelsey did last night is a huge deal," Ohio State women's basketball coach Kevin McGuff told WCPO 9 Sports. "Breaking the WNBA single-season scoring record is an amazing accomplishment and she's earned every bit of it. This season has been special because of how consistent she's been. Night after night at that level with kind of efficiency. That's years of work showing up."

Mitchell continues to earn accolades around the WNBA. True to her nature, Mitchell just wants team success.

“Just very proud of her,” Indiana coach Stephanie White said. “She just wants to play. The efficiency that she’s had – the way that she does it. Often times it’s so quiet that you don’t really see it until after the game. And you’re like, ‘Holy cow, she had 33 on 12 of 17.’ She’s playing at another level.”

Mitchell has enjoyed a very special season. She earned her fourth WNBA All-Star Game selection this past July in her ninth season in the league (all with Indiana).

"I try not to think about the outcome; you try to think about the process," Mitchell told the media Friday night. "I keep thinking about my process and I keep trying to figure out how I got to this point myself. But, I do know that I did let my work speak for itself."

Mitchell acknowledged the challenges in her basketball career including the loss of her father, former longtime high school and college basketball coach Mark Mitchell in 2024.

"I always rely on my reps but most importantly I rely on God and my family," Kelsey Mitchell said. "I lost my dad in 2024 so life hasn't been great for me. I've been grieving. I've been going through a lot. I started school; trying to be the best teammate I can be, be the best player I can be. All that coupled together is just about me trying to make just like everybody else."

Mitchell, the No. 2 selection in the 2018 WNBA Draft by Indiana, became the first four-time All-American in Ohio State women’s basketball history in March 2018. Mitchell completed her collegiate career as the NCAA’s second all-time leading scorer with 3,402 points.

Mitchell was a McDonald's All-American among several other accolades at Princeton. Mitchell helped to lead Princeton to the Division I state title in March 2014.

McGuff said Mitchell hasn't changed her selfless approach even while she is in the spotlight at Princeton, Ohio State or the WNBA.

"She's always been incredibly humble in the face of big accomplishments and I don't expect that to change now," McGuff said. "We're proud of her. She's one of the most important players in the history of this program and it's been a joy to watch her keep writing her story in the WNBA."

Indiana, which is tied for first with Atlanta in the Eastern Conference, has three games remaining. The Fever closes the regular season Sept. 24 at Minnesota.

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