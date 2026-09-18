Joe Burrow listed as 'questionable' on injury report despite saying he's good to go against Texans

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow says he's good to go against the Houston Texans on Sunday — but the Bengals' injury report is still listing the quarterback as "questionable."

Burrow's "questionable" designation comes after he was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday due to what he called "back tightness." Burrow was a full participant in practice Friday.

In a press conference Wednesday, Burrow said he had some post-game soreness and "back tightness" after the Bucs game, but he clarified that he didn't know specifically what play caused the discomfort.

When asked Wednesday if the soreness made him concerned about starting Week 2, he adamantly said "no."

Other than Burrow, defensive tackle B.J. Hill was also listed as "questionable" for Sunday's matchup with Houston. Hill did not practice Wednesday or Friday and was a limited participant Thursday for non-injury-related rest.

The Bengals head to Houston with a 1-0 record after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium to open up the season. The Texans are aiming to bounce back from a five-point loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 1.