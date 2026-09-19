Beechwood-Covington Catholic WCPO 9 Friday Football Game of the Week

PARK HILLS, Ky. — The Beechwood football team defeated Covington Catholic for the first time since the 2021 season.

The Tigers defeated host CovCath 42-35 on Friday night. It was Beechwood’s first win over its neighborhood rival since 2021 (27-7 final score at Beechwood). It is the first time Beechwood has won at CovCath since 2014.

Mike Dyer - WCPO The Tigers defeated host CovCath 42-35 on Friday night. It was Beechwood’s first win over its neighborhood rival since 2021 (27-7 final score at Beechwood). It is the first time Beechwood has won at CovCath since 2014.

It was a triumphant return Friday night for Beechwood head coach Noel Rash, who returned to the program this past May after he coached at Conner in 2025. Rash celebrated his 201st career win Friday night.

Beechwood entered Friday by outscoring its three opponents 124-3 this season. Beechwood (4-0) is ranked No. 1 in the Class 2A state rankings.

CovCath (3-2) is ranked No. 3 in the Class 4A state poll. The Colonels entered Friday by outscoring its past two opponents by a 98-14 margin.

Friday was the 46th meeting between CovCath and Beechwood in football.

CovCath plays host to Louisville Central Sept. 25. Kickoff is 7 p.m.

Beechwood plays at Owen County on Sept. 25. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter