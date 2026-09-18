Scores for Week 5 of the Greater Cincinnati high school football season

CINCINNATI — The halfway point of the high school football regular season brings a great deal of excellent matchups Friday night.

Our WCPO 9 Friday Football Game of the Week is Beechwood (3-0) at Covington Catholic (3-1). Beechwood has not defeated CovCath in the rivalry game since 2021 (27-7 final score at Beechwood).

This year’s game marks the return of Beechwood coach Noel Rash to the rivalry. Rash, who led Beechwood to eight state championships, returned to the program this past May after he retired from the position in March 2023.

Rash celebrated his 200th career win last week in the Tigers’ 41-0 win at Simon Kenton. Beechwood has outscored its opponents 124-3 this season.

CovCath has won back-to-back games after a 56-7 victory at Dixie Heights Sept. 11.

WCPO 9 Sports is keeping an eye on several other games including a Greater Miami Conference showdown at Roettger Stadium in Lockland. That’s where Lakota West (4-0) plays Princeton (4-0) in the Vikings’ home game.

A Greater Catholic League South division showdown occurs in Springfield Township as St. Xavier (2-2) plays host to Moeller (2-2). The game was sold out as of Tuesday morning (7,000 capacity at RDI Stadium).

Badin (4-0) plays host to La Salle (2-2) in another game to watch. Undefeated Harrison (4-0) plays at Ross (1-3).

Elder (4-0), ranked No. 1 in Ohio by MaxPreps, plays host to Louisville St. Xavier (2-1).

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