Princeton grad Kelsey Mitchell named a WNBA All-Star Game starter for the first time

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell, a 2014 Princeton High School graduate, was named Thursday afternoon as a WNBA All-Star Game starter for the first time in her career.

Mitchell, a former Ohio State University star, earned her fourth WNBA All-Star Game selection in her ninth season in the league (all with Indiana).

The 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be played at the United Center in Chicago on July 25. The all-star game will be televised on WCPO 9 (ABC) starting at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Fans accounted for 50% of the all-star vote, while players and a media panel accounted for 25% each of the vote totals, according to ESPN.

Mitchell and Fever center-forward Aliyah Boston and guard Caitlin Clark were named all-stars for a third consecutive season. All three are starters this season.

Mitchell was previously named a replacement starter in 2025, a season in which she was fifth in WNBA Most Valuable Player voting.

Mitchell’s selection as an All-Star starter occurs during a season in which she averages a career-high 21.6 points – the third highest points per game average in the league this year.

Mitchell leads the WNBA in double-digit games, having scored 10-plus points in all 19 games.

Earlier this season, Mitchell became the second player in Fever history to reach 5,000 career points. She also moved into eighth place all-time in WNBA history for 3-pointers made.

In April, Mitchell reportedly became one of the first players in league history to agree to terms on the new supermax contract distinction, according to ESPN.

Mitchell, the No. 2 selection in the 2018 WNBA Draft by Indiana, became the first four-time All-American in Ohio State women’s basketball history in March 2018. Mitchell completed her collegiate career as the NCAA’s second all-time leading scorer with 3,402 points.

Mitchell was a McDonald's All-American among several other accolades at Princeton. Mitchell helped to lead Princeton to the Division I state title in March 2014.

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