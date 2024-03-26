'His presence will be sorely missed': Former Taft High School boys basketball coach Mark Mitchell has died

CINCINNATI — Wilberforce University men's basketball coach Mark Mitchell, who led the Taft High School boys basketball team to its first state championship, has died. Mitchell was 56 years old.

Mitchell, the father of Indiana Fever guard and former Ohio State star Kelsey Mitchell, was the Wilberforce University men's basketball coach the past four seasons. Wilberforce is an NAIA program in Wilberforce, Ohio (Greene County).

Prior to Wilberforce, Mitchell coached high school basketball after he had been an Ohio State women's basketball assistant coach for four seasons. Mitchell helped his daughter Kelsey become Ohio State’s first four-time All-American in women’s basketball among several other accolades.

"As a program, we are devastated to hear of the passing of former assistant coach Mark Mitchell," Ohio State women's basketball head coach Kevin McGuff said in a statement to WCPO 9. "Mark was extremely dedicated to his family, friends and players. His passion for young people allowed him to positively shape the lives of so many who had to the privilege of playing for him. We mourn with Cheryl, Kelsey, Chelsea, Kevin, Cam and the extended family. Mark will always remain in our thoughts and prayers."

Mark Mitchell, a 1985 graduate, led Taft to the 2011 Division III state title in its first-ever state final appearance. Taft won 25 games that season and never lost to a team from the state of Ohio.

During Mitchell's tenure at Taft, the Senators won eight Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference titles, nine sectional and four district titles and the state title. For his efforts, he was voted CMAC coach of the year eight times.

Mitchell turned around the Senators’ program instantly in his first year, going 22-3 and winning the city championship after inheriting a program coming off 10 consecutive losing seasons, according to his coaching biography.

"Coach Mark Mitchell was a motivational and inspirational coach that always shared his passion and energy with the students of CPS," said Josh Hardin, Cincinnati Public Schools Athletics Manager.

"He was a different kind of coach, he was a state champion level coach that elevated the students and staff around him. "His presence in the basketball world and Cincinnati community will be sorely missed."

Prior to his appointment at Taft, Mitchell served as an assistant coach at Winton Woods High School from 2001-03 where he helped the Warriors to a Division I state runner-up finish in 2002.

Mitchell also coached at Western Hills for the 2018-19 season. He previously coached at Western Hills as a varsity boys basketball assistant and junior varsity head coach in 1997-98. He was the program’s varsity summer league head coach in 1997.

In addition to coaching, Mitchell worked as a physical education and health teacher at Taft (2003-13), Winton Woods (2002-03) and in the Lakota Schools from 1993-2002.

