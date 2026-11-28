ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Anderson High School senior quarterback Owen Scalf eclipsed the 10,000 yards passing career mark Friday night in the Raptors’ state semifinal win over Toledo Central Catholic.

Scalf, who has 10,079 yards passing in his career, is just the 18th player in Ohio High School Athletic Association history to throw for at least 10,000 yards in a career, according to the state record list.

Scalf, who is verbally committed to the University of Indianapolis, was 48 of 70 passing for 515 yards and six touchdowns in the Raptors’ 53-40 win in the Division II state semifinal.

Scalf’s 515 yards passing Friday night is believed to be a single-game program record. It is a postseason single-game passing yards record in the program. The 515 yards passing will join the OHSAA list for most passing yards in a game.

Scalf has thrown for 4,542 yards and 54 touchdowns this season. He has rushed for 504 yards and six touchdowns.

“He is handling success by staying true to himself,” Anderson coach Evan Dreyer said in October. “He’s a hard worker with a bright future. He is doing a great job of distributing the football to our receivers. He is raising the standard of how to play quarterback at Anderson High School.”

Scalf is just the second Greater Cincinnati player to throw for at least 10,000 yards, according to the OHSAA record list.

Western Brown’s Drew Novak threw for 14,127 yards during his career from 2019 to 2022.

Novak is third on the OHSAA’s all-time career passing yards list. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (Athens High School) is No. 8 with 11,428 yards.

Scalf has tied former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (Findlay High School) on the OHSAA record list for most touchdown passes (54) in a season.

Anderson (13-1) plays Columbus Bishop Watterson (13-0) in the Division II state final at 7 p.m. Dec. 3 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. Anderson is in its third consecutive state final.

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