LEXINGTON, Ky. — An all-Northern Kentucky football state final has the ingredients of a classic next Friday night at Kroger Field in Lexington.

Covington Catholic (10-4) plays Highlands (12-2) in the Kentucky Class 4A state final at 8 p.m. Dec. 4.

Highlands defeated visiting North Oldham 48-14 in a state semifinal Friday night. CovCath defeated Paducah Tilghman 42-7.

Highlands defeated host CovCath 38-20 in the regular season Oct. 2.

In Class 2A, Beechwood will play for the program’s 19th state championship next week. Beechwood will play Owensboro Catholic at 4 p.m. Dec. 4 in Lexington.

Beechwood defeated Lexington Christian Academy 49-21 Friday night in a state semifinal.

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