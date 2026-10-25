Anderson senior QB Owen Scalf breaks program record for most career TD passes

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Anderson senior quarterback Owen Scalf continues to create another chapter in his legacy at the school.

Scalf, a potential Ohio Mr. Football candidate, set a career program record with 87 touchdown passes Friday night in the Raptors’ 69-7 win at Loveland. That broke a program record of 85 career touchdown passes which had been set by former quarterback Justice Burnam.

Scalf has 8,636 career passing yards. He is just 78 yards away from breaking the program career passing yards mark which is held by his brother, 2023 Anderson graduate Griffin Scalf.

The Scalf brothers are both on the Ohio High School Athletic Association state record for most career passing yards.

Owen’s 87 career touchdowns passes along with Burnam’s 85 touchdown passes are on the state record list in that category.

Anderson (9-1), the Division II state runner-up the past two seasons, clinched the outright Eastern Cincinnati Conference championship Friday night at Loveland. The Raptors are the No. 1 seed in Division II, Region 8 and have a bye Oct. 30. Anderson will play host to either Withrow (7-3) or Badin (7-3) in a regional quarterfinal Nov. 6.

Anderson is among the heaviest regional title favorites in the state (86%), according to Drew Pasteur.

Anderson has a team average of 55.3 points per game which is an ECC and school record, according to the program.

Scalf is 193 of 241 (80.1 completion percentage) for 3,099 yards and 38 touchdowns this season. He has rushed 59 times for 357 yards and six touchdowns. He was 17 of 17 passing for 372 yards and five touchdowns at Loveland.

“Owen had a great night,” Anderson coach Evan Dreyer said. “He was efficient with the ball.”

Dreyer said records are meant to be broken. Scalf is doing just that with class.

“He is handling success by staying true to himself,” Dreyer said. “He’s a hard worker with a bright future. He is doing a great job of distributing the football to our receivers. He is raising the standard of how to play quarterback at Anderson High School.”

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