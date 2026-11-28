DAYTON, Ohio — The Princeton High School football program will play for a state championship next week for the first time since 1990.

The Vikings defeated Springfield 20-13 in a Division I state semifinal Friday night at Welcome Stadium in Dayton.

"We've been working for it for a long time," Princeton coach Andre Parker said. "So I'm really happy; I'm really proud. We didn't play our best ball but we gutted it out so I'm really proud of them."

The Vikings rallied again on Friday night to defeat Springfield. Senior Monsanna Torbert scored two touchdowns including a punt return in the fourth quarter which proved to be the game-winning touchdown.

"We're not done; we're not satisfied," Torbert said. "We want more. Our goal is a state championship so this is a steppingstone to where we want to be at."

Junior quarterback Key'Sean Torbert, who is Monsanna's younger brother, scored a 12-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to tie the game at six.

Princeton is in a state final for the first time since 1990 when the Vikings were a Division I state runner-up to Warren Harding at the Rubber Bowl in Akron.

Princeton (14-0) advances to play Lakewood St. Edward (13-1) in the Division I state final at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Akron.

Princeton is seeking its first football state championship since 1987 when the Vikings won the Division I title over Youngstown Boardman 14-7 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

Princeton is one of two Greater Cincinnati teams playing for a state championship next week in Canton. Anderson won a Division II state semifinal over Toledo Central Catholic.

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