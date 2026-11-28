MARYSVILLE, Ohio — The Anderson High School football team is returning to Canton for a third consecutive season.

The Raptors defeated Toledo Central Catholic 53-40 in a Division II state semifinal Friday night in Marysville.

Anderson senior quarterback Owen Scalf was 48 of 70 passing for 515 yards and six touchdowns in the victory. Scalf will unofficially join the Ohio High School Athletic Association record list for most passing yards in a game (515).

Senior wide receiver Cooper Kathman had 14 receptions for 203 yards and two touchdowns. Senior Jordan Davis had eight receptions for 120 yards and two touchdowns. He also had a rushing touchdown.

Anderson (13-1) advances to play Columbus Bishop Watterson (13-0 in the Division II state final at 7 p.m. Dec. 3 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

Anderson, which has won 13 consecutive games, was the 2025 and 2024 Division II state runner-up in Canton.

Anderson appeared in the program's sixth state semifinal on Friday. Anderson is seeking its first state title since winning the 2007 Division II state championship.

Entering Friday, Anderson had scored 698 points and allowed 275 points. Anderson won its fourth consecutive regional championship Nov. 20.

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