Anderson High School football players have a significant legacy for the Raptors

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Anderson High School senior quarterback Griffin Scalf and senior wide receiver Santos Alvarez are scheduled to be added in multiple categories in the Ohio High School Athletic Association football record book, according to Anderson coach Evan Dreyer.

Entering Friday, Alvarez is scheduled to be added to the state lists for yards receiving in a season (1,510 yards), career receptions (193 receptions from 2019 to 2022), most receptions in a season (113) and on the list for most consecutive games with a reception (26).

Scalf will be entered on the list for career yards passing (8,714) and for yards passing in a season (4,637).

Drew Tanner/WCPO Anderson senior quarterback Griffin Scalf threw for 4,637 yards and 36 touchdowns this season.

All statistics for the OHSAA record book must be officially approved and added after this season by the OHSAA staff.

"These stats showcase how much work Griffin and Santos put in during their offseason," Anderson coach Evan Dreyer said.

"We have a group of kids that love to work and improve at their craft. Their legacy is you get what you earn throughout your high school career."

Anderson (8-6) was a Division II regional finalist this season. Anderson made its sixth regional final appearance in program history.

"This season was up and down," Dreyer said. "It wasn’t rainbows and roses all the time, just like life. It was incredible to see our kids’ resiliency to keep chasing our dreams. Our dream was to play for hardware. We wanted a state championship. We got a regional runner-up trophy. Our staff is incredibly proud of how well we improved throughout the season."

Dreyer said Scalf and Santos have a significant legacy in the program.

Alvarez has a magnetic personality around the team and his play on the field was of a throwback era, Dreyer said.

"He played receiver, running back, long snapper, quarterback, and defensive back," Dreyer said.

Scalf, the WCPO 9 player of the week in October, made an impact beyond the game, too.

"Griffin’s legacy will be about toughness and playing through a broken thumb on his throwing hand," Dreyer said. "He never wanted to sit out. Proud to coach tough kids."

