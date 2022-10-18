Anderson quarterback, receiver spend time with elementary school students every Friday before football

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Anderson High School quarterback Griffin Scalf has thrown for 2,924 yards and 20 touchdowns this season.

But his greatest impact on a Friday this fall occurs two miles away from Charles L. Brown Stadium in a classroom of third-grade students who want his autograph. That Ayer Elementary School classroom is where Scalf and sophomore wide receiver Trace Jallick help lead math activities for 30 minutes each Friday afternoon with the students.

"Griffin and Trace have just been phenomenal with the kids," Ayer teacher Karie Buck said. "The kids look forward to them coming on Fridays. They will be sad once the season ends."

As Anderson (5-4, 5-3 Eastern Cincinnati Conference) prepares to host Kings (8-1, 7-1 ECC) on senior night this Friday, it will be a full circle moment for Scalf, who attended Anderson games starting in the first or second grade.

"It will definitely be tough," Scalf said. "I love this place. This is where I grew up. I watched all the games here, so it will definitely be emotional."

Scalf was named the WCPO 9 player of the week after he was 22 of 24 passing for 396 yards and five touchdowns in a 62-20 win over visiting Turpin in the annual Forest Hills School District rivalry. He also rushed for 55 yards and a touchdown.

"I think he was in the zone," Anderson coach Evan Dreyer said. "In a rivalry game, you don't always know who is going to step up. And to play like he did as a senior it's incredible."

So it's no wonder why Scalf is a sought-after autograph from Mrs. Buck's class.

Karie Buck Anderson senior quarterback Griffin Scalf signed autographs for third-grade students in Ayer Elementary School this season. Scalf volunteers his time each Friday in helping with math games for the students.



Hours after the math class, the third graders look forward to watching Scalf and the Raptors compete at home games — a bond that is strengthened on Friday nights.

"All the kids, they look up to us, so you just got to be the best role model you can," Scalf said. "They're always yelling for us on the sidelines and stuff so it's always fun to see them."

Buck said Scalf and Jallick receive just as much joy from the visits as the students.

"It is a relationship that is so mutual," Buck said. "I believe Trace and Griffin get just as much out of it as my third graders do. I think it makes them realize just how much they're looked up to on the football field on Friday nights. And it's not just their parents in the stands, it's this community that rallies behind them and supports them."

Dreyer and Buck said Scalf's leadership among the younger students represents everything positive about being a good example to others in the district.

"It's one of the coolest things that we do here," Dreyer said. "We talk about shared experiences, making sure our kids create a better community."

Scalf has created a significant lasting impression on the students that will go beyond this school year.

"I have never met a more humble, kind person," Buck said. "He just epitomizes just, 'I'm here, I do the job and do it well, but I'm not going to talk about it.' He's just a good, good kid."

