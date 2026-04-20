Anderson 2027 LB/edge Antwoine Higgins to announce college choice Wednesday

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Anderson High School 2027 linebacker/edge rusher Antwoine Higgins is scheduled to announce his college football verbal commitment at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the high school, according to Raptors football coach Evan Dreyer.

Higgins, who is 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, is ranked Ohio’s No. 17 player in the 2027 class overall, according to 247 Sports. The three-star player is ranked the nation’s No. 37 linebacker in his class by 247 Sports.

Higgins is considering several schools as his finalists including Purdue, Kentucky, Louisville, Indiana, Texas A&M, Alabama, Tennessee, Syracuse and Ole Miss, according to Dreyer.

Higgins would be the second player from Anderson’s 2027 class to announce a verbal college football commitment. Anderson cornerback Ace Alston announced his verbal commitment to the University of Notre Dame in December 2025.

Higgins, a Division II first-team all-state defensive lineman this past season, had 67 tackles including three sacks, 8.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and four pass deflections for the Raptors, according to the Eastern Cincinnati Conference statistics.

Higgins helped Anderson earn its second straight Division II state final appearance in 2025.

Anderson is set to play host to Louisville Trinity in the season opener Aug. 21. Anderson (14-1 in 2025) was the 2025 and 2024 Division II state runner-up. Trinity (13-2 in 2025) has won three consecutive Kentucky 6A state championships.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter