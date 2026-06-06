St. Xavier lacrosse team wins second straight Division I state championship

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The St. Xavier High School lacrosse team is back-to-back state champions.

The Bombers defeated Cleveland St. Ignatius 13-7 in the Division I state final Saturday afternoon at Historic Crew Stadium.

St. X led 7-5 at halftime. The Bombers had 36 shots on goal compared to the Wildcats’ 23 shots on goal.

St. X junior Ethan Cole scored a game-high four goals. Senior Ryder Munz scored three goals. Sophomore goalkeeper Sam Carpenter had eight saves.

Saturday marked the Bombers' sixth state championship in program history. The other state championships include 2025, 2018, 2015, 2000 and 1997 for the St. X program.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association started to sponsor lacrosse in the 2016-17 school year.

St. X defeated St. Ignatius 12-6 in the 2025 state final.

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