Kings softball team to play for the Division II state championship Sunday in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — The Kings softball team put an exclamation point on its first state tournament appearance Saturday night in Akron.

Kings defeated reigning state champion Painesville Riverside 7-1 in a Division II state semifinal at Firestone Stadium. The game was delayed nearly two hours due to rainy weather earlier in the day, but nothing could dampen the spirit of this talented team.

"This is what we've been looking forward to since the last game of our season last year," Kings sophomore center fielder Olivia Smith said. "Every practice, every day. This is what we've been looking forward to. It feels really good now."

Kings (29-1) advances to play either Walsh Jesuit or Westerville Central in the Division II state final at 4 p.m. Sunday at Firestone Stadium. It is the weekend's final softball state final this season in Akron.

Kings, winners of 18 consecutive games, is seeking the program's first state championship. The Kings softball program dates back to at least 1982, according to the school's athletic department.

A state title would be so significant to the program including the group of seniors which has a 98-17 record in high school.

"Wow, nothing I would rather do," Kings coach John Schablein said of a potential state title. "These kids would love to come home to Kings and kick it off with a state championship. They're fired up."

Schablein, who has a record of 79-8 in three years, plans to retire from coaching after this weekend.

"To get this run with these guys in the last year – it means an incredible amount," Schablein said. "One more game. What a fun ride after 26 years."

The state tournament journey has started quite memorably for Kings.

Kings sophomore Alexis Fera hit two home runs and set a Division II single-game state tournament record for most homers. She also tied the overall single-game state tournament record for most home runs in all divisions.

"She's done it before; she's going to do it a lot more," Schablein said. "She is only a sophomore. I mean you see her swing and it just goes. The kid had a heck of a game."

Fera set the tone with two out in the bottom of the first inning with a three-run home run over the center field fence to give Kings a 3-0 lead. She had a solo shot in the sixth to give Kings a 6-1 lead.

"I knew I needed to step up and that this was going to be a tough game so that's what really drove me to be my best and hit that," Fera said.

Fera, who was 2-for-3 with four runs batted in, was asked about the feeling circling the bases.

"Amazing," she said with a smile.

That could also describe the defensive effort. Kings senior Neely McElhaney threw seven innings and struck out three batters. She allowed just one run and three hits.

"I think this year we really just let loose and decided to have fun especially coming into this game," McElhaney said. "We made it here. That's the best we've ever done in school history. And even if we don't win this game, we know we set the tone. We built a path for the next team to come here. It means a lot especially as a senior."

Kings took a 5-0 lead in the third inning after Smith drove in two runs with a two-out double. Smith was 2-for-4 with two runs batted in. Sophomore Emma Myles was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Senior Leah Mitchener also had a double.

Painesville Riverside (26-5) scored a run in the fifth but Kings was able to minimize any further damage. Fera's home run made it 6-1 in the sixth and Kings added another run before closing out the game in the top of the seventh.

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