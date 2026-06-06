Lars Nootbaar's 8th inning HR lifts Cardinals over Reds 6-5

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Lars Nootbaar hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth inning and Jordan Walker also homered as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-5 on Saturday.

Nootbaar hit a 2-1 pitch from Sam Moll (1-4) 433 feet into the right-center field bleachers to put St. Louis ahead.

Nootbaar, who made his season debut Friday night after opening the season on the 60-day injured list while recovering from surgery on both heels, entered the game as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning.

George Soriano (3-0) pitched a scoreless eighth inning, and Riley O’Brien allowed two hits and a walk in the ninth inning but got Sal Stewart to ground out to second with the bases loaded to earn his 16th save in 20 chances this season.

Matthew Liberatore allowed five runs, three earned, on four hits and three walks in 4 1/3 innings for the Cardinals, who have won three straight.

Walker hit a homer to right-center field in the fifth inning that just barely cleared the wall to cut the Cardinals deficit to 5-4. His 16th home run of the season matched his career-high set in his rookie season in 2023.

Matt McLain lined his sixth homer of the season to left field in the top of the fourth inning to give the Reds a 5-3 lead.

Noelvi Marte and McLain walked to lead off the third inning and scored on Alec Burleson's fielding error. Spencer Steer hit a sacrifice fly to left field that scored Dane Myers to tie the game 3-all.

The Cardinals took a 3-0 second-inning lead when Victor Scott II hit an RBI single, and Masyn Winn added a two-run single.

Nick Lodolo allowed four runs on nine hits in five innings for Cincinnati.

Up next

Reds RHP Rhett Lowder (3-3, 5.40 ERA) will face Cardinals RHP Michael McGreevy (3-5, 2.98) in Sunday’s rubber match.