Anderson 2027 CB Ace Alston to MaxPreps Junior All-America Second Team

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Anderson 2027 cornerback Ace Alston was named Wednesday to the MaxPreps Junior All-America Second Team.

Alston, a Notre Dame verbal commit, is one of four Ohio players on the MaxPreps Junior All-America Team. He is the only Greater Cincinnati player to earn the national honor.

“It was great to see him on the list with great players in the USA,” Anderson football coach Evan Dreyer wrote in an email. “Less than five players in Ohio were picked in the senior and junior All-American teams. We are excited to watch Ace and our program continue to grow and prepare for 2026.”

Alston, a four-star player by 247 Sports, is scheduled to participate in the Polynesian Bowl Jan. 16 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

“He is going to the Polynesian Bowl next week,” Dreyer said. “I am excited about hearing about his experience.”

Huber Heights Wayne 2027 wide receiver Jamier Brown (Ohio State verbal commit) — a MaxPreps Junior All-America First Team selection — and former Withrow wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. (Ohio State signee) are also on the 2026 roster for the Polynesian Bowl, according to the game website.

Dreyer has said Alston will be the first Anderson student-athlete to play in the Polynesian Bowl. Alston helped Anderson to its second straight Division II state final in December. Anderson completed its season as the Division II state runner-up.

Alston, who received a scholarship offer from the University of Florida on Monday, participated in a significant spotlight all season. He had 53 tackles, 17 pass breakups, two interceptions, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble.

He was targeted just 12% of coverage snaps his junior season and limited opponents to a 29% completion percentage, according to his social media post.

Anderson (14-1) is a Division II state finalist for two straight seasons. The Raptors are expected to open the season Aug. 21 with a Week 1 opponent yet to be determined.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter