Cincinnati Cyclones become 3-Ways for Cincinnati Chili Week game

CINCINNATI — One of Cincinnati's professional teams is celebrating Cincinnati Chili Week in style with a special one-night rebrand as the Cyclones become the 3-Ways Saturday night.

The team will be sporting chili-themed jerseys for the game, partnering with Skyline Chili. The front of the jersey features "Shredder," hockey-playing Cincinnati chili figure holding a fork instead of a stick, while the new logo on the sleeve shows a plate with spaghetti, chili and loads of cheese.

Right-winger John Jaworski, originally from Iowa, said he had to be introduced to Cincinnati-style chili — much like many newcomers to the city.

"Some locals and some fans said just try it, go in with zero expectations and see how you like it," Jaworski said. "That's what I did, and I really enjoyed it."

We sat down with Jaworski to enjoy some 3-ways at Heritage Bank Center. While he enjoyed it, he admits he's a coney guy at heart.

You can celebrate "Cincinnati 3-Ways Night" when the (formerly) Cyclones take on the Kalamazoo Wings Saturday, Feb. 28. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with puck drop scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

And if you love the jersey, the team is selling 3-Ways jerseys, t-shirts, hoodies and even pucks. You can also bid on a game-worn one starting on Saturday night. Click here for more details.

This isn't the Cyclones' first time celebrating Cincinnati chili. In 2022, they rebranded as the "Cincinnati Coneys" with Skyline-themed jerseys and bobbleheads.