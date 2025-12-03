Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
26  WX Alerts 1  Closing/Delay
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

Former Withrow star Chris Henry Jr. is still unsigned with a major college football program

Ohio State verbal commit is weighing his options due to coaching changes
OT7 Orlando Football
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
Mater Dei High School wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., a former Withrow star, is considering major college football programs on the first day of the NCAA early signing period.<br/>
OT7 Orlando Football
Posted
and last updated

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Former Withrow High School star Chris Henry Jr. – the nation’s No. 1-ranked wide receiver in the 2026 class – is still unsigned as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Henry, the son of the late Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chris Henry, has been verbally committed to Ohio State since July 2023. There were online reports earlier Wednesday that the five-star Mater Dei High School receiver signed with the Buckeyes.

However, later reports clarified he had not signed. CBS Sports reported Henry was considering Ohio State, University of Southern California and University of Oregon.

247 Sports and CBS Sports National College Football Recruiting Analyst Tom Loy wrote on social media that the choice is reportedly between Ohio State and Oregon.

“I have not signed yet,” Henry posted on social media Wednesday afternoon. “Still trying to weigh my options due to coaching changes. I just want to make the right decision for my future.”

ewscripps.brightspotcdn.jpg
Former Withrow star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. returned to Cincinnati in late August to donate more than 50 pairs of Adidas cleats to the Withrow football team.

Henry’s verbal commitment to the Buckeyes had been strongly linked to Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline, who was named the University of South Florida head coach Wednesday.

Online news outlets continued to report on Henry’s status early Wednesday night without a conclusive outcome.

The NCAA's football early signing period runs through Friday.

Henry's college football recruiting received national media attention on Wednesday. The Pat McAfee Show discussed the topic.

Former star Bengals wide receiver Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson showed his support for Henry on social media.

"Wherever you go tell em we are a package deal so I can be a WR coach," Johnson said in a reply to Henry's post. "I f — love you man."

Henry, an Ohio Division II first-team all-state selection in 2023 for Withrow, helped to lead the Tigers (12-2 record) to the regional final that season.

He set a Withrow season mark for most receiving yards (1,127 yards) during the 2023 season. He had 71 receptions and 10 touchdowns, according to the Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference. He also played on defense and earned nine tackles and an interception.

Henry played at West Clermont his freshman season before he transferred to Withrow in November 2022.

He returned to Cincinnati for a visit in late August when he donated more than 50 pairs of new Adidas cleats to the Withrow football team. It was part of Henry’s name, image and likeness (NIL) agreement with Adidas.

“To all my Withrow football coaches and faculty, I appreciate the development on and off the field," Henry said in a social media post in February 2024. "To my teammates, we locked in for life, we won championships and set school records this year. But, most importantly, we built a bond that will last forever."

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter

More sports:
Serena Williams shuts down comeback talk after rejoining drug-testing pool Ohio Mr. Football finalist Ryder Hooks signs with Eastern Kentucky University St. Xavier football team prepares for Division I state final in Canton

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

Be Santa's helper! Click or scan to donate today