Watch Now
SportsFootballBengals

Actions

Zac Taylor delivers game ball to OTR bar following blowout Bengals win over Buffalo

A Bengals game day tradition is here to stick. After the team’s win in Buffalo Sunday, members of the organization dropped off game balls to local bars. Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor stopped by Rhinehaus in Over-The-Rhine around midnight. He presented the bar with a game ball and was greeted by cheering fans.
Game ball.PNG
Posted at 6:59 AM, Jan 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-23 06:59:11-05

CINCINNATI — A Bengals game day tradition is here to stay. After the team’s 27-10 win in Buffalo Sunday, members of the organization dropped off game balls to local bars.

Coach Zac Taylor stopped by Rhinehaus in Over-The-Rhine around midnight Monday. He presented the bar with a game ball and was greeted by cheering fans.

The ball was labeled “two of six” and read “They gotta play us… in the snow!”

Taylor spoke to fans briefly during his visit and expressed his appreciation for their support.

“Whatever you’re wearing right now,” he said, “same bar, next Sunday.”

Oak Tavern in Oakley received a game ball too. Bengals OL Ted Karras delivered it to a bar full of screaming fans.

Now, the Bengals are headed to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in the AFC Championship.

Kickoff is Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

As for those neutral site tickets the NFL directed the Chiefs and Bills to sell? Joe Burrow put it best: "Better send those refunds."

READ MORE
We found another game ball: Bengals coach Zac Taylor gives one to Washington, D.C. Bengals bar
So far, three Cincinnati bars have been given coveted Bengals game balls
Excitement all around as Bengals fans celebrate at The Banks

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

More local news:
Docs: Man claims he's president of Tokyo while firing into Asian restaurant Cincinnati Museum Center offering free admission in celebration of Bengals win 12 people injured in shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.