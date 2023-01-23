Zac Taylor delivers game ball to OTR bar following blowout Bengals win over Buffalo

CINCINNATI — A Bengals game day tradition is here to stay. After the team’s 27-10 win in Buffalo Sunday, members of the organization dropped off game balls to local bars.

Coach Zac Taylor stopped by Rhinehaus in Over-The-Rhine around midnight Monday. He presented the bar with a game ball and was greeted by cheering fans.

That about says it all for tonight pic.twitter.com/5fRtkfMwep — Danny Samet (@SannyDamet) January 23, 2023

The ball was labeled “two of six” and read “They gotta play us… in the snow!”

Taylor spoke to fans briefly during his visit and expressed his appreciation for their support.

“Whatever you’re wearing right now,” he said, “same bar, next Sunday.”

Oak Tavern in Oakley received a game ball too. Bengals OL Ted Karras delivered it to a bar full of screaming fans.

Now, the Bengals are headed to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in the AFC Championship.

Kickoff is Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

As for those neutral site tickets the NFL directed the Chiefs and Bills to sell? Joe Burrow put it best: "Better send those refunds."

Joe Burrow's thoughts on tickets being sold for a Bills/Chiefs neutral site AFC Championship? "Better send those refunds." 😂 pic.twitter.com/6UqPrVAuy4 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 22, 2023

READ MORE

We found another game ball: Bengals coach Zac Taylor gives one to Washington, D.C. Bengals bar

So far, three Cincinnati bars have been given coveted Bengals game balls

Excitement all around as Bengals fans celebrate at The Banks