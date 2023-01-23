Excitement all around as Bengals fans celebrate at The Banks

CINCINNATI — It was a Bengals victory party Sunday at The Banks. A watch party was held for the game. The area was filled with lots of excitement, with the Bengals being one step closer to the Super Bowl.

"We showed last year we have what it takes to get there,” fan Tyler Macenko said. “This year, we have all the pieces to bring everyone back. We’re going to do what it takes to get the whole thing this year.”

Fans braced the cold weather Sunday night to show their support. Earlier in the day they watched the game on the big screen outside of the Reds Hall of Fame.

“I couldn't go to New York because I didn't have the money and being down here, is almost like being here with them," fan Barbara Hamby said. “I don't care what kind of weather it is. I am a die-hard fan!”

Fans even showed their support through the weather by creating a snowman. They named him “Snow Burrow”.

With Sunday’s win, fans say the next game can’t come soon enough.

"I've been a loyal Bengals [fan],” Wassour Seck said. “We’ve been through a lot of tough years and the last two years have been worth those tough years. Now we're at the top this year. Nothing is stopping us."