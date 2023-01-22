Cincinnati Bengals are headed back to Kansas City for 2nd consecutive AFC Championship against Chiefs

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Cincinnati Bengals are heading back to Kansas City to try and win its second straight AFC Championship.

After a 27-10 win against the Buffalo Bills, the Bengals are heading to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Number 1-seed Chiefs.

The Bengals held the momentum the entire game against the Bills, keeping them to zero points the entire first quarter.

Some football fans believe the Bengals should've had one more touchdown during the game after Ja'Marr Chase's late second quarter TD catch was overturned by replay review.

Kansas City beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-20 Saturday, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain early in the game. ESPN's Adam Schefter said an MRI Sunday confirmed the ankle sprain, but Mahomes plans to play in the AFC Championship game.

The opening spread for the AFC championship game was Chiefs -2.5, but has since dropped to -1. Teams with home-field advantage are usually given around a 3-point boost by oddsmakers, but with Mahomes' ankle and the Bengals' winning streak, this line will likely continue to move.

This is the second consecutive year the Bengals and Chiefs will face off in the AFC Championship. Last year, the Bengals clinched its trip to the Super Bowl after a 27-24 victory in OT.

The championship matchup will also see quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Mahomes meet again. Burrow is 3-0 against Mahomes following the Bengals' regular season 27-24 win at Paycor Stadium.

The AFC Championship will take place Sunday, Jan. 29 at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff between the Bengals and Chiefs is at 6:30 p.m.

As for those neutral site tickets the NFL directed the Chiefs and Bills to sell? Joe Burrow put it best: "Better send those refunds."

Joe Burrow's thoughts on tickets being sold for a Bills/Chiefs neutral site AFC Championship?



"Better send those refunds." 😂 pic.twitter.com/6UqPrVAuy4 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 22, 2023

