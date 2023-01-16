Zac Taylor surprises fans at Blind Pig with Sunday's winning game ball after Bengals victory over Ravens

CINCINNATI — A Bengals tradition is back. Shortly after Sunday night's win at Paycor Stadium, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor delivered a game ball to fans at the Blind Pig

Hundreds of fans gathered at the bar to watch the game against the Ravens. After the 24-17 win, Taylor walked into the bar, and grabbed the mic from the DJ.

"You're the best fans in the whole world," Taylor said while holding the ball in his hand. "We need you next week in Buffalo."

Zac Taylor game ball at Blind Pig pic.twitter.com/sQ5pByGz5O — Kevin Herbers (@kevinherbers) January 16, 2023

WCPO was able to get a close-up view of the ball early Monday morning after the celebration ended.

Photo by: Adam Schrand

Taylor wants to keep the game ball tradition going but isn't revealing who is next in line for a surprise visit.

"We got a good thing going," Taylor said. "I'm not going to reveal that right now, but we want to include as many people as possible."

Taylor added that this is a Bengals tradition that "will never die."

The Bengals will head to Buffalo this weekend to play the Bills in the divisional round. The game will be Sunday at 3 p.m.

A trip back to Buffalo has major significance after the Bengals-Bills regular season game was canceled when Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field.

