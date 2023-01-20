We found another game ball: Bengals coach Zac Taylor gives one to Washington, D.C. Bengals bar

WASHINGTON — The Bengals said some of the game balls from the Ravens-Bengals playoff win were making their way out of Cincinnati, and the latest game ball we found made it all the way to the nation's capital.

The Bottom Line, located in downtown Washington D.C., was gifted a ball from Bengals head coach Zac Taylor. The Bottom Line is located about an hour away from downtown Baltimore, home of the Ravens.

The bar is a certified "Bengals bar" with Who Dey flags and striped banners scattered on all of its walls. The bar is also an avid supporter of the Cincinnati Reds, according to its website.

Alongside the game ball, Taylor also sent the bar a video message.

"I know we have a lot of great fans over there cheering us on to a big playoff win against the Ravens," Taylor said.

Hear me out….. WE GOT A GAME BALL!!! From the Natti to DC WHO DEY?!! Thank you Coach Taylor and @Bengals pic.twitter.com/IpcEdZvNXk — WhoDeyDC (@WhoDeyDC1) January 19, 2023

There's only one game ball left from the wild card round win that has yet to be discovered.

In Cincinnati, Ravens-Bengals balls were given out to three local bars: The Blind Pig in downtown, Crowley's Irish in Mt. Adams and Over-the-Rhine's Clutch OTR.

A fourth ball went back to Joe Burrow's stomping grounds in Athens, Ohio. Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, dropped a ball off at Courtside Pizza along Athens' Court Street.

Burrow graduated from Athens High School before heading to The Ohio State University to begin his collegiate football career prior to transferring to Louisiana State University.

The Bengals are on the road to face the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 3 p.m., and with a win, we can imagine more game balls will be headed to bars in Cincinnati — and around the country.

