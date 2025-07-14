Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky social club announces permanent closure after 35 years

The Metropolitan Club, a longtime business and social club in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, has announced it's permanently closed after 35 years.

The club, which is located in Covington, announced that its final day of business was Monday, July 14. The club's leaders shared the closure with its members in an email.

"This decision was not made lightly," the email reads. "It follows a thorough review of the club's financial and operational position and reflects the long-term impact of post-pandemic changes in work and social patterns."

The Metropolitan Club cited the rise of remote work, lack of in-office gatherings and increased costs of food, labor and insurance as direct causes in the club's decision to close.

"Despite our best efforts over the past several years, the club has operated at a financial loss, with no viable path to long-term recovery," the email reads.

The Metropolitan Club has hosted various professional gatherings, conversations, seminars and more among members and business leaders in the Tri-State. The email said the club's team will be reaching out to those who had events scheduled after July 14.

According to the club's website, it was guided by three pillars: business matters, community matters and belonging matters. The club was founded in 1991 by William P. Butler, the chairman of Corporex Cos., and Daniel T. Fay, the chairman and founder of Commonwealth Hotels, LLC. Butler and Fay wanted to "create a unique and distinctive business and social club that would unite our region's business and community leaders and stakeholders who desire to make a difference in our community through giving back," according to the club's website.

Throughout the years, the club has shared a portion of its profits with local nonprofits, providing more than $1.8 million to charities in its 35 years.

"While this chapter is coming to a close, the spirit of The Met Club will live on in the relationships it fostered, the conversations it hosted and the sense of unity it worked to build," the email read.