Wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins listed as 'questionable' for Bengals-Dolphins game

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals' star wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins have been listed as "questionable" for Cincinnati's game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, according to the Bengals' injury report.

Chase and Higgins were both listed as questionable after they were both full participants at practice Friday. On Thursday, Chase was a limited participant, while Higgins did not practice at all. Neither wide receiver practiced Wednesday.

Both Chase and Higgins were injured in the Bengals' 22-17 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. During the first half of the game, Chase caught a pass from Burrow before cornerback Jarrian Jones grabbed him by the facemask as he tried to make the tackle, and then linebacker Ventrell Miller also tackled Chase, causing him to hit his head on the turf. Chase then left the game with a concussion. Higgins sustained an adductor injury in one of the final plays of the game.

Earlier this week, quarterback Joe Burrow spoke about practicing with practice squad receivers Jordan Moore and Noah Thomas in Higgins and Chase's absence.

"Offense is very timing oriented, and so, usually, there's slight differences between guys as far as timing, but for the most part, you're running the route the way it's supposed to be, and the ball will be there," Burrow said in a press conference Wednesday.

If Chase and Higgins are both inactive Sunday against Jacksonville, it would be the first time since Chase was the fifth overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft that Burrow would not have at least one of them in the lineup.

"I feel confident, whoever we put out there, we're going to make it work," Burrow said Wednesday.

Other than Higgins and Chase, three other players — linebacker Swayze Bozeman, safety Bryan Cook and wide receiver Colbie Young — were also listed as questionable on the injury report for Week 5. Safety Kyle Dugger has been ruled out with a quad injury.