CINCINNATI — Joe Brrr was out in full effect during Sunday Night Football, leading the Bengals' quarterback to the honor of AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Joe Burrow threw for 35-of-44 passes (79.5%), for 409 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions in the Bengals' 38-18 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

During Week 10, Burrow led all quarterbacks in completions, completion percentage and passing yards. He also posted the highest passer rating of any AFC quarterback.

After Sunday night's game, Burrow was met with "MVP" chants as he walked into Paycor Stadium's tunnel.



Burrow connected at least one pass to eight different receivers during the win.

Prior to halftime, Burrow put up 302 yards and three touchdowns, which is the most passing yards by a quarterback in the first half of a game since the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes had 321 yards during Week 7 of the 2023 season.

This was Burrow's fifth career game with at least 400 passing yards and four touchdown passes. This is tied for the third-most such games in NFL history behind Peyton Manning (eight games) and Dan Marino (seven games).

Through Week 9, Burrow leads the NFL in completions (254), completion percentage (74.7%), touchdown passes (27), passing yards per game (310.6) and passer rating (117.7).

This is Burrow's 10th career AFC Offensive Player of the Week award, which surpasses former Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason (nine) for the most recognitions in Bengals history.

The Bengals next face the Washington Commanders on Nov. 23 for Monday Night Football.