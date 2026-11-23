ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Commanders coach Dan Quinn knows the challenge facing his defense for Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

When asked on Thursday why Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals’ offense has been so good this season against the blitz, Quinn chuckled.

“I feel like they’ve been good against everything right now,” Quinn said.

Washington’s head coach certainly has reason to feel that way.

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The Bengals are coming off a 38-18 drubbing of the Steelers and have scored at least 31 points in their past five games, and in six of their nine games this season. They currently rank third in the NFL in points per game (30.9).

Led by Burrow and the one-two punch at receiver of Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, the Bengals have proven to be one of the league’s best teams once again on the back of its offense.

AP Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, left, looks to pass as Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith applies pressure during the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026.

Burrow has a 74.7% completion rate, is second in the league in yards at 2,795 and first in touchdown passes at 27.

“He’s decisive,” Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves said. “He’s one of the guys that gets the ball out of his hands quick and trusts what he sees. At the same time, he’s also just going to give his guys a chance. He trusts those two really well. He trusts all those guys really well. He’s going to give those guys the opportunity, and when he does, we got to make the plays that we’re able to make. One of the quickest release points in the game.”

Burrow has relied on Chase and Higgins heavily so far this season, as they rank sixth and 11th in receptions, respectively, as well as fourth and sixth in yards.

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“Those dudes can run anything on the route tree,” Reaves said. “They can line up anywhere. They present a challenge to any coverage, two-high, single-high (safety). They do a great job. We just got to be at our best when our best is required. They’re going to give those guys opportunities. Those dudes are two superstars in this business, so they’re going to have opportunities and when we get chances to make plays, we just want to make them.”

After an important win over the Giants last week, the Commanders have their hands full against a Bengals team that is aiming for the top seed in the AFC.

“It’s a difficult challenge,” Quinn said. “The running back (Chase Brown) has targets, tight end (Mike Gesicki) does down in the red zone. So, everybody’s got difficult downs, so you can’t double up everybody. But you do have to take your shots of where to go and how to go about that. We’ll have our ways, but definitely one of the biggest challenges with them is multiple people, and performing at a high level.”

Matchup to watch

Burrow vs. Commanders pass rush: Washington has a 42.1% blitz rate on opposing drop-backs, the third-highest rate in the league. Burrow has a league-high 73.4% completion rate against the blitz and is tied for fourth in passing touchdowns with nine.