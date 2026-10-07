Taylor: Chase still under concussion protocol, Higgins set for limited practice

CINCINNATI — Bengals head coach Zac Taylor spoke to the media about the team's plan to bounce back after two consecutive losses as injuries sideline key players on both sides of the ball.

Specifically, Taylor gave injury updates on wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase (concussion protocol), Tee Higgins (abductor) and Colbie Young (knee), along with safeties Bryan Cook (ankle) and Kyle Dugger (hamstring) and defensive tackle B.J. Hill (achilles).

Chase, who exited the Week 4 matchup against the Jaguars during the first half of the game, remains under concussion protocol, according to Taylor. Additionally, the head coach shared that Cook and Dugger will both still sit out of practice on Wednesday.

WATCH: Tee Higgins heads to locker room after loss to Jaguars

Tee Higgins makes his way to the locker room following Bengals loss

Dugger was described by Taylor as "less likely" to return to practice soon, while the head coach expressed more optimism about Cook's return.

Regarding Higgins, Taylor said he will be a limited participant in practice on Wednesday.

If Chase and Higgins are both inactive, it would be the first time since Chase was the fifth overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft that quarterback Joe Burrow would not have at least one of them in the lineup.

Taylor went on to commend Young's progress in rehab; however, he stopped short of giving a timeline on his return.

"Thought it was going to be longer term than it was, but he's done a really good job rehabbing and trying to put himself in a position to get back sooner rather than later — I'm not ready to declare when that will be, though," Taylor said.

For Hill, the defensive tackle who has been out with an Achilles injury since the Bengals' Week 1 matchup against Tampa Bay, Taylor said he will be back "after today."

WATCH: Chase goes down during second quarter against Jaguars

Ja'Marr Chase being evaluated for concussion, questionable to return in Week 4 game

During the Bengals' Week 4 matchup, Chase caught a pass from Burrow at the Jaguars 29-yard line before cornerback Jarrian Jones grabbed him by the facemask as he tried to make the tackle. Linebacker Ventrell Miller then came in to finish the tackle and hit the sixth-year receiver.

Chase hit his head on the turf as he went down with 12:04 remaining in the first half. He went into the blue medical tent after being looked at by trainers. Shortly after, he was seen going into the locker room.

The Bengals initially posted on social media that Chase will be questionable to return in their matchup against the Bengals. After halftime, the Bengals announced that Chase will not return for their Week 4 game.

Other receivers stepped up in Chase’s absence. Tee Higgins had 11 catches for 157 yards, the second-highest single-game total of his career, but he left late with a groin injury.

The 2-2 Bengals will head to Miami to face off against the 0-4 Dolphins this Sunday at 1 p.m. Check back with WCPO for updates.