CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow has skipped his first press conference of the week ahead of Monday Night Football due to an illness, the Bengals said Thursday.

The Bengals did not specify what type of illness Burrow is suffering from. Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was scheduled to speak instead of Burrow.

WCPO 9 saw Burrow practice Thursday, and while he did not stretch with the team, he was seen throwing. The Bengals have not declared any injury report for Week 11 of the season yet.

The Bengals (7-2) are prepping to take on the Washington Commanders (3-5-1) on the road for Monday Night Football.

Burrow and company routed the Pittsburgh Steelers last week for Sunday Night Football to take the top spot in the AFC North.

During that 38-18 win, Burrow threw for 35-of-44 passes (79.5%), for 409 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions.

After Sunday night's game, Burrow was met with "MVP" chants as he walked into Paycor Stadium's tunnel.



During Week 10, Burrow led all quarterbacks in completions, completion percentage and passing yards. He also posted the highest passer rating of any AFC quarterback.

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The Bengals face the Commanders on Monday, Nov. 23, at 8:15 p.m.