Watch Now
SportsFootballBengals

Actions

Reports: Bengals working to get Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins signed 'as soon as possible'

tee higgins, ja'marr chase
Jeff Dean/AP
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates his long touchdown reception with wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Cincinnati.
tee higgins, ja'marr chase
Posted
and last updated

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow's top two targets may be getting the long-term contract extensions they want very soon, according to multiple reports.

ESPN's Adam Schefter posted to X on Friday, saying that the "Bengals are actively working to get both wide receivers signed as soon as possible."

He went on to write that progress has been made "in recent days" regarding their long-term contract extensions.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero also said that "significant progress" has been made on their contract extension, with both deals possibly being announced "in the coming days."

"There is work to be done," Rapoport wrote. "But Joe Burrow's wish is close to coming true."

The news about the contract progress comes after Higgins was placed on the team's $26.2 million franchise tag for the second straight season.

Duke Tobin, the Bengals' director of player personnel, has previously voiced that he hopes to sign the 26-year-old to a long-term deal. Higgins was adamant last season that he did not enjoy playing without a long-term deal, and he previously requested a trade after first receiving the tag in March 2024.

The Bengals also have plans to make Chase the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL, an achievement that became a more expensive investment when Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was granted a four-year extension work $40 million per year.

"He is going to end up being the No. 1 paid non-quarterback in the league. We're there. Let's get it done," Tobin previously said at the NFL scouting combine.

According to Schefter, Chase's new deal is expected to average somewhere in the range of $40.1 million to $41 million.

During the 2024 season, Chase led the league in receptions (127), yards receiving (1,708) and touchdown catches (17), becoming just the sixth wide receiver in the Super Bowl era to achieve the receiving triple crown.

The Bengals recently secured tight end Mike Gesicki with a 3-year deal, and they've picked up several others through free agency. Earlier this month, Cincinnati also allowed All-Pro edge rusher Trey Hendrickson to seek a trade. The decision came just a week after Tobin said the team would like to keep Hendrickson on "a longer-term basis."

More Bengals news:
Bengals free agency tracker: Who's in and who's out as free agency begins Reports: Bengals to keep Gesicki as target for Burrow, sign TE to 3-year deal

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

The team that helps you save so you Don't Waste Your Money