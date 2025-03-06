Reports: Bengals grant Trey Hendrickson permission to seek trade

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals have permitted All-Pro edge rusher Trey Hendrickson to seek a trade, according to multiple reports.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first posted about the trade on X (formerly Twitter), with ESPN's Adam Schefter later posting a quote from Hendrickson thanking Cincinnati.

"It’s been an honor and privilege to represent Cincinnati over the last four years," Hendrickson said, per Schefter's post. "I love this city and organization. I appreciate the privilege of now being allowed to explore my options."

Hendrickson received first-team All-Pro honors last season after leading the league with 17.5 sacks — the same number of sacks he finished with in 2023. He also made his fourth-straight Pro Bowl and finished second in AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year voting behind Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II.

Just one week ago, Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin said the team would like to keep Hendrickson on "a longer-term basis."

"We’ve been a great fit for him. He’s been a great fit for us. We would like to extend that," Tobin said. "We would like to keep him not only happy but with us on a longer-term basis. And we’re going to talk. He’s under contract right now, and we’re going to talk as the offseason goes, and hopefully come to an agreement that everyone’s acceptable but are we there yet? We’re not there yet."

Now, after four seasons in Cincinnati, the 30-year-old will look for a new team.