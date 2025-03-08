Reports: Bengals to keep Mike Gesicki as target for Joe Burrow, sign tight end to 3-year deal

CINCINNATI — While the Bengals work to hopefully keep Joe Burrow's top two wide receivers, the team has secured Burrow's top tight end option.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Bengals are closing in on a deal to bring back Mike Gesicki, who was signed to a 1-year deal for the 2024 season. ESPN's Adam Schefter also reported the new deal.

Rapoport posted on X that Gesicki will sign a 3-year deal worth $25.5 million.

Gesicki who formerly played for the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins, was signed as a replacement for Irv Smith. The seven-year pro became a standout target for Burrow during the 2024 season. The 29-year-old had 65 catches and 83 targets for an average of 10.2 yards per reception. He also has two touchdowns throughout the season.

In September, Burrow said it was a "luxury" that Cincinnati had so many pass-catching tight ends. In prior seasons, Burrow relied mostly on standouts Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins as targets. Head coach Zac Taylor said implementing tight ends was something the team had prioritized since training camp, especially after Cincinnati lost receiver Tyler Boyd to free agency.

"We have a lot of tight ends we feel good about, putting them on the field and going to make a play," Burrow said. "So that's a luxury we have this year."

Gesicki's signing comes just a day after the Bengals announced they extended tight end Tanner Hudson's contract by one year.

Gesicki's deal also comes just a few days after the Bengals permitted All-Pro edge rusher Trey Hendrickson to seek a trade. Hendrickson's trade pursuit comes just a week after Duke Tobin, the Bengals' director of player personnel, said the team would like to keep Hendrickson on "a longer-term basis."

The Bengals also recently placed the franchise tag on Higgins for the second straight season. Tobin also said the team's hope was to sign the wide receiver to a long-term deal.

Of course, Cincinnati has also emphasized its plan to make Chase the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league. Chase led the NFL in receptions, yards receiving and touchdowns this season. The Bengals picked up his fifth-year option but will likely end up giving him a long-term deal somewhere around $40 million a year.