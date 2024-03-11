ESPN: Tee Higgins requests a trade; 'disappointed' in lack of long-term deal

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins has requested a trade,according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The team recently issued its franchise tag on Higgins after the two sides were not able to come to a long-term deal. The franchise tag allows Higgins to stay under contract with the team for one more year without a formal contract extension or losing him to free agency bidding.

Schefter reports that Higgins "loves Cincinnati" and "hoped to be with the team long term," but claims that he has not had any talks about a long-term extension since March of 2023.

"He is ready to move on to a new home," Schefter said in his tweet.

In four years with the Bengals, Higgins has 257 receptions for 3,684 yards and 24 touchdowns. Higgins played in 12 games for Cincinnati last season, recording 42 receptions for 656 yards and five touchdowns while dealing with separate hamstring and rib injuries.

This is a breaking news update and will be updated with more as soon as it is available.